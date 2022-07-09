Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.29. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 900,453 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

