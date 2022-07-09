Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.05.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$28.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.97 and a 12 month high of C$40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.08.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Wilfred Arthur Gobert sold 16,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$490,918.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,102,111.12. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724. Insiders sold a total of 45,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,355 over the last three months.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

