Pariax LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,139 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 3.9% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solidarilty Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $586,000. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.03. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

