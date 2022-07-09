Pariax LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Pariax LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 0.5% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $32.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $64.68.

