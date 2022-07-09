PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Lowered to $77.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDCE stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.73.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $68,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,088,224.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 252,744 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PDC Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after buying an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.