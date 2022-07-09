Peanut Price Tops $0.0132 (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Peanut has a total market cap of $125,556.06 and $650,771.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Peanut

Peanut (CRYPTO:NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

