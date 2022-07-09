Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $770.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $801.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 826 ($10.00) to GBX 835 ($10.11) in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of PSO opened at $9.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pearson has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $12.36.
Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
