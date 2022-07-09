PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.78 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

