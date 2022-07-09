PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 129,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.47.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.05. The firm has a market cap of $237.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.78 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

