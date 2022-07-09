Peterson Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,702 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $315.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.66. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $292.32 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.75%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

