Peterson Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,164 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $330.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.33 and a 200-day moving average of $280.69. The company has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $334.52.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.94.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,087,027 shares of company stock valued at $344,066,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.