Peterson Wealth Management Has $1.81 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 72.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,051,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.12 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

