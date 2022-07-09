Petix & Botte Co Acquires New Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

OMFL opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96.

