Petix & Botte Co Buys 1,130 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Petix & Botte Co increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 35,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 48.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 36.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $170.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average of $226.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

