Petix & Botte Co Has $393,000 Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 103,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period.

Shares of PKW opened at $79.02 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

