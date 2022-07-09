Petix & Botte Co Makes New $255,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 484,413 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after buying an additional 431,516 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $68.73.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

