Petix & Botte Co Purchases 6,125 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Petix & Botte Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,413,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 273.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,040,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,877,000 after acquiring an additional 761,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.