Petix & Botte Co Purchases Shares of 8,751 Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000.
Shares of VRP stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.12.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating).
