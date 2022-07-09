Petix & Botte Co Takes $292,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT opened at $179.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $169.29 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.53.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

