Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 131.1% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 82,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

