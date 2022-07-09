Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 800 ($9.69) price target on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($9.74) to GBX 780 ($9.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.87) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($9.63) to GBX 750 ($9.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 770.83 ($9.33).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 596 ($7.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 616.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 633.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88. Phoenix Group has a twelve month low of GBX 559.20 ($6.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 704.80 ($8.53).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

