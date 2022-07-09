Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.08

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $5.19. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 23,047 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FENG shares. TheStreet downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

