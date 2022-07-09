PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $51.91. Approximately 329,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 234,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.