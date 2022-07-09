Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

