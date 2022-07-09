Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $290.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.59.

NYSE:PXD opened at $217.50 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

