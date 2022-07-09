Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Shares Up 0.2%

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

About Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

