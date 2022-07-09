Piper Sandler Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $4.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SUNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunlight Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.
SUNL stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $395.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,764,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $8,891,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter worth $7,206,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,895,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sunlight Financial by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
