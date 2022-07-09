Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.81.

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $19.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.08. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Plug Power by 929.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

