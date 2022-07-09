Polkadex (PDEX) Price Up 12.4% This Week

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00008101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polkadex has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a total market cap of $13.04 million and approximately $289,533.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00128586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.53 or 0.00558632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

