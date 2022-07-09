PolkaWar (PWAR) Reaches One Day Volume of $347,112.00

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 9th. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $677,974.97 and $347,112.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00128996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.30 or 0.00572469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00033579 BTC.

PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 42,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

