PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. PPX Mining shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.

