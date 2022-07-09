Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.
APTS opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.
