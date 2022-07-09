Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.88.

APTS opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,452.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,468 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

