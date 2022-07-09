ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 4,907 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

Shares of META opened at $170.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.12 and its 200 day moving average is $226.43. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

