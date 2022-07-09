ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 5,025 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 27,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 27.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at about $2,348,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $37.13 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.20.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

