ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

