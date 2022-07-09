ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 184 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in General Mills by 16.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock worth $6,349,584. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

