ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 23,601 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,601 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 142.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,159,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.55. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.