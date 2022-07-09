ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 3,473 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Amgen by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after acquiring an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Amgen by 14.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average of $237.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

