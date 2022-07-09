ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 301,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after buying an additional 24,585 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,313,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $52.22.

