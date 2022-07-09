Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Price Target Cut to €13.00

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from €15.50 ($16.15) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Proximus from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday.

BGAOF stock opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Proximus has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

