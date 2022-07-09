Qbao (QBT) Market Capitalization Hits $155,584.39

Qbao (QBT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Qbao coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Qbao has a total market cap of $155,584.39 and $11,414.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (CRYPTO:QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.