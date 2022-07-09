Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.03 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded up 23.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $85.62 or 0.00396065 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $104.21 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000362 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $388.48 or 0.01796955 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

