Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Receives $127.21 Average PT from Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $117.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $93.20 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RL. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth about $37,666,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 621,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,909,000 after acquiring an additional 317,220 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

