RAMP (RAMP) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $282,025.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

