Raymond James Boosts Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$12.50

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.98.

CPG opened at C$9.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.1300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.31%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

