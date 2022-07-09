Raymond James Cuts Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.25

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Champion Iron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.63.

CIAFF stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

