Raymond James Raises Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$90.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$69.39.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$66.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.66.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.4100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$62.66 per share, with a total value of C$313,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,784,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$550,491,006.10. Also, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,553.18. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,767 shares of company stock worth $2,124,588.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

