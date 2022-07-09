renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0695 on Top Exchanges

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. renDOGE has a total market cap of $214,364.08 and $2.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

