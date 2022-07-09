ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.01. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 161,836 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RWLK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $65.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ReWalk Robotics news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 236,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,092,022 shares in the company, valued at $4,092,022. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 299,432 shares of company stock worth $302,733. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

