Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $48.83

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.83 and traded as high as C$50.42. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$50.20, with a volume of 13,195 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$51.35. The firm has a market cap of C$548.74 million and a P/E ratio of 511.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,346.94%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

